Environment-friendly kiln on the cards

LAHORE :Environment Protection Department will introduce very soon an environment-friendly and cost-effective technology of brick-kilns.

Several developing countries, including Pakistan, produce clay-fired bricks using traditional technologies; some of these practices have severe impact on climate, agriculture and health.

Various studies have established that these improvements in technology and practices can reduce fuel consumption and pollutants emissions, including black carbon significantly.

According to Nasim-ur-Rehman Shah, a senior EPD officer, Environment Department Punjab is working with All Pakistan Brick-Kiln Owners Association to explore the cost-effective and environment-friendly technologies. For this purpose, All Pakistan Brick-Kiln Owners Association has visited Nepal this year to study the zig zag brick-kilns established in Kathmandu with the collaboration of ICIMOD.

According to him, the Association and ICIMOD are convinced that this technology is very close to brick-kilns of Pakistan. A representative of ICIMOD said 70 percent emissions can be reduced through this technology and their fuel efficiency is 40 percent better than our conventional brick-kilns.

The clay brick manufacturing sector in Pakistan, with an estimated 1.5 percent contribution to the GDP, is still a highly un-regulated and un-documented area.

Nasim-ur-Rehman said there are about 10,000 conventional brick-kilns in the Punjab. The typical processes for production of bricks consist of hand-made bricks which are baked in local made kilns.