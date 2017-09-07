Khosa to challenge verdict in Benazir case

SUKKUR: Former Punjab governor Latif Khosa has decided to challenge anti-terrorism court's verdict in the Benazir Bhutto assassination case in the high court on the directives of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The former Punjab governor said this while talking to media here on Wednesday. He said that the court acquitted the five suspects, who had earlier confessed their crime, adding that this was impossible for him to understand.

He said that the five suspects should be awarded death sentence, along with Saud Aziz and Khuram Shahzad. The former Punjab governor claimed that Pervez Musharraf had hatched a conspiracy against Benazir Bhutto, so he should also be the part of this case.

While commenting on Nawaz Sharif, Khosa said: “Nawaz Sharif loves Modi and his own business. This is why he did not raise Kashmir issue properly. It is unjustified perception of people that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) rescues Nawaz Sharif. It must be clear that PPP is against corruption, but not against democracy.”