Pakistan concerned over forced displacement of Rohingya Muslims

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is deeply concerned over reports of growing number of deaths and forced displacement of Rohingya Muslims.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said such reports, if confirmed, are a source of serious concern and anguish on the eve of Eidul Azha. Pakistan urges authorities in Myanmar to investigate reports of massacre, hold those involved accountable and take necessary measures to protect the rights of Rohingya Muslims.

In line with its consistent position on protecting the rights of Muslim minorities worldwide, Pakistan will work with the international community in particular the OIC to express solidarity with the Rohingya Muslims and to work towards safeguarding their rights.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday submitted an adjournment motion in the National Assembly over the aggravating humanitarian tragedy in Myanmar, engulfing the Rohingya Muslims.

The motion, filed by PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Dr Arif Alvi, Asad Umar and Shafqat Mehmood emphasised that the National Assembly should immediately discuss the issue of ongoing persecution of Rohingya Muslims.

The PTI leaders have stated in the motion that houses have been torched in Rohingya-majority areas of Myanmar’s Rakhine region. “The genocide of Rohingya Muslims in Burma that resulted in thousands being beaten, shot and hacked to death. Their homes have been burnt and hundreds of thousands are homeless and have taken refuge in Bangladesh,” the motion said.

They contended that due to the sensitivity of the issue, a national policy on Rohingya crisis must be developed after an extensive discussion in the Lower House of Parliament. The tragedy has been strongly condemned by all the political and religious parties; however, no national level event has been hitherto organised on this matter, sending shockwaves not only in the Muslim world but across the globe.

Meanwhile, the Milli Yakjehti Council on Monday also called on the government of Pakistan to take lead in extending help and support to the oppressed Muslims of Rohingya. MYC Deputy Secretary General Saqib Akbar in a statement issued here, emphasised that the Islamic world should also raise the issue at a proper forum on how to rescue the under attack Muslims in Myanmar.

He said that a humanitarian crisis has originated in Burma since long, which was getting worst with each passing day as the brutal Burmese army was killing innocent Muslims and contributing in their planned genocide.

“The Muslim brethren have to come forward to launch an international effort in Burma instead of condemning through words only,” he said. He contended that on this humanitarian crisis, the leadership of MYC will hold a press conference on Tuesday at the National Press Club at 04:00 p.m.

After press talk, MYC will finalise future strategy of rest of the Muslims for the safety and security of Rohingiya Muslims. In the press conference, Allama Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi, Mian Muhammad Aslam, Nasir Sherazi, Pir Abdul Rahim Naqshbandi, Allama Amin Shaheedi, Mufti Gulzar Naeemi, Asif Luqman Qazi, Sultan Ahmad Ali, Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Pir Nasir Jameel Hashmi, Abdullah Gull, Molana Abdul Jaleel Naqshbandi, Dr. Muhammad Najfi, Khalid Mehmood Abbasi, Saifullah Khalid, Razi Shamsi, Molana Umar Farooq, Mir Waiz Tareen and other eminent leaders would be present and address the media.

Meanwhile Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed grave concern over massacre of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar and demanded immediate end to the atrocities against the innocent Rohingyas.

Bilawal Bhutto urged the international community to intervene immediately to stop the genocide of Roningya Muslims and sort out all their issues peacefully including restoration of their basic human rights.