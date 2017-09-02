Sat September 02, 2017
Peshawar

September 2, 2017

Tehsil status for Darband celebrated

MANSEHRA: Zargul Khan, political advisor to chief minister, hoped on Friday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would re-emerge as a leading party in upcoming general election in province.

“We have empowered people at grassroots in the province and this process is still in progress as we want to make more tehsils and districts in the province,” he told a public meeting in Darband. The event was organised to celebrate tehsil status to Darband.

