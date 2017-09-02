Kulsoom Nawaz recovering after surgery

LONDON: Former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz is recovering after undergoing a successful surgery for throat cancer.

She will be staying at the hospital for at least a day before doctors allow her to go home for recovery.

She is in the recovery room with her chemotherapy treatment set to commence next week. Nawaz Sharif stayed with her all the day long.

Kulsoom Nawaz underwent medical checkups in London after which doctors diagnosed her with throat cancer.

She left for London ahead of scrutiny of her nomination papers for the September 17 NA-120 by-election.

The seat fell vacant after Nawaz was disqualified by the Supreme Court in the PanamaLeaks case on July 28 on charges of concealing his salary from a Dubai-based company that he claims he never received.

Her daughter Maryam Nawaz is running her election campaign.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Friday extended well wishes to Begum Kulsoom Nawaz over her successful surgery.

Shahbaz said the surgery had been successful with the blessings of Allah Almighty and prayers of the nation. "I wish Begum Kulsoom swift recovery. May Allah give her a long and healthy life," he added. —