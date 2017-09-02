KP Assembly official files petition for promotion

PESHAWAR: Additional Secretary KP Assembly Ghulam Sarwar has started a legal battle for his promotion as secretary by submitting a review petition before the assembly speaker as he claimed he was superseded by his junior in violation of the rules. Official sources told The News that the additional secretary filed his representation before the competent authority, ie the speaker, against the order issued on August 15 promoting Additional Secretary Nasrullah Khan as secretary KP Assembly.

It is the second time that the petitioner Ghulam Sarwar has been ignored in promotion as first he was superseded by his junior Nasrullah Khan for the post of additional secretary. In the review petition submitted before the Speaker KP Assembly Asad Qaiser, he submitted: “In final seniority lists of assistant secretary and deputy secretary, the petitioner was placed senior to respondent secretary (Nasrullah). However, the latter was promoted as additional secretary in BPS-19 prior to the petitioner, ignoring his seniority and fitness in violation of applicable rules.”