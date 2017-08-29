PML-N stronger than ever before, says Nawaz

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday directed his party to accelerate the election campaign for the NA-120 by-election and advised the party leaders to resolve the issues, if any, of the PML-N members.

Chairing a meeting at his residence, he said “the PML-N is stronger today than ever before and its workers want to get involved in the campaign for NA-120”. He was briefed on the campaign activity currently under way in the constituency, which was appreciated by the ousted prime minister.

Nawaz said the campaign needs to be accelerated even further after Eid-ul-Azha. The meeting was attended by federal cabinet members Khawaja Saad Rafique, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Daniyal Aziz as well as MNA Javed Latif.

In addition to the activities regarding NA-120, the political matters unfolding in the country were also discussed. Matters pertaining to the party cohesion and accessibility of all the PML-N members to the top leadership also came under discussion, sources said.

The participants of the meeting also had a conversation with Nawaz Sharif vis-à-vis the review petition filed against the Panama Papers case judgment.

They also prayed for the health and fast recovery of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz. Later, in the evening, Saad chaired another meeting at 180-H, Model Town, to review the progress made in NA-120 by-poll campaign. Maryam Nawaz and Senator Pervaiz Rashid were also among the participants.