PMD forecasts rains, urban flooding

Islamabad: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday forecast rains in the country during the current week amid warning of urban flooding.

According to Muhammad Aleemul Hassan, deputy director at the PMD’s National Weather Forecasting Centre, Islamabad, strong monsoon currents are likely to continue penetrating in southern parts of the country, while moderate currents are also expected to enter the upper parts and Azad Jammu and Kashmir from Tuesday to Friday.

Under the influence of this weather system, widespread rain and thunderstorm associated with gusty winds, including isolated heavy to very heavy falls, are expected to fall in lower Sindh, including Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad and Karachi divisions and at scattered places in Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Kalat, Quetta, Sibbi, Zhob and Naseerabad divisions from Wednesday to Friday.

Also, rain-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Bahawalpur, Multan, DG Khan and Sahiwal divisions, while at isolated places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha and Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK on Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Hazara, Malakand, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, D.I. Khan, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore divisions, Islamabad, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK during Friday and Saturday.

The weatherman also warned that heavy to very heavy rainfalls could generate urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas divisions on Wednesday and Thursday and flash floods in vulnerable nullas and streams of eastern Balochistan during the period.He asked all authorities concerned to take necessary possible measures to prevent possible damage to public life and property during the period.