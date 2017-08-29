Tue August 29, 2017
Sports

August 29, 2017

Ahmer clinches Independence Cup Tenpin title

KARACHI: Ahmer Abbas Saldera clinched the title in the open category scoring 265 points in the Independence Cup Tenpin Bowling Tournament here at Royal Rodale Bowling Club on Sunday night.Fazil Mania stood second and Shabbir Lashkarwala third. Meanwhile, Anis Asif clinched the title of Amateur category, accumulating 244 points. Ahsan Ameen won Novice category event title, scoring 193 points.

