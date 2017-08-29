Tue August 29, 2017
Sports

AFP
August 29, 2017

Wie to have appendix removed

MONTREAL: Michelle Wie withdrew from the final round of the LPGA Canadian Pacific Women’s Open early Sunday and was to have surgery in Ottawa to remove her appendix, her management team said.

“Michelle Wie will have surgery to remove her appendix today at Ottawa Hospital,” a statement from management company IMG said. “Further details on her condition will be provided when available.”

Wie was tied for 23rd, six strokes behind leaders Mo Martin and Nicole Broch Larsen, after rounds of 71-68-70 at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club.A week earlier she played for the victorious US Solheim Cup team.So far in 2017 Wie has seven top-10 finishes in 17 starts and sits 30th on the world rankings.

In July she withdrew from the second round of the US Women’s Open at Trump National Bedminster due to muscle spasms in her neck. The 27-year-old American finished tied for third in the Women’s British Open earlier this month. 

