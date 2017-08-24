Jordanian general visits Air Headquarters

Islamabad: Lieutenant General Mahmoud A. Freihat, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff, Jordanian Armed Forces visited Air Headquarters, here on Wednesday, says a PAF press release. On his arrival, the distinguished guest was received by Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented him the guard of honour. The visiting dignitary was introduced to the Principal Staff Officers of Pakistan Air Force. Later on, he called on Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman in his office. Both the dignitaries remained together for some time and discussed matters of professional and mutual interest.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff, Jordanian Armed Forces lauded PAF’s leading role in the operation Zarb-e-Azb. He also appreciated the high morale and sound professionalism of the PAF personnel.