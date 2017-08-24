Orange Train coaches to reach Lahore next month

LAHORE: First shipment of coaches manufactured in China for Lahore Orange Line Metro Train has been dispatched from Shanghai, which is likely to reach Karachi by the 15th of September and subsequently to Lahore by the end of next month.

Adviser to the Chief Minister, Punjab and Chairman of the steering committee for project (LOMTP) Khawaja Ahmad Hassaan informed this during the weekly progress review meeting here Wednesday. He directed for speeding up work for finalising all arrangements for parking the consignment of coaches at Depot at Dera Gujan as well as at stabling yard at Raiwind Road.

He informed that 45 kanal land is being acquired at village Kotli Ghassi and Bagrian Saydan for construction of a retention pond for storm water with a view to improving the underground water table in the adjoining area of Orange Line Metro Train’s Depot at Dera Gujran.

The meeting was informed that 74 percent of the civil work on Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project has so far been completed. Progress on package-I from Dera Gujran, GT Road to Chauburji was 86 percent, on package-II from Chauburji to Ali Town was 53.2 percent, on Depot near Dera Gujran was 79 percent while on stabling yard near Ali Town it was 75 percent. An overall 17 percent electrical and mechanical work of the project has also been completed. Electrical and mechanical work on 20 elevated stations of metro train was in full swing. Civil work on available area along package-I had almost been completed, the meeting was told.

Khawaja Ahmad Hassaan directed that cleanliness and public facilitations must be given top priority during forthcoming Eid-ul-Azha days. All the utility services departments should chalk out a comprehensive plan for this festival for ensuring uninterrupted supply of services during these days. He directed for eliminating illegal sale points of sacrificial animals and shifting them to places designated for this purpose.

