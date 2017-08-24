Home dept inks agreement with consultancy firm

The 10,000 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras long due to be installed all over Karachi for security purposes could soon be a reality as the Sindh Home Department on Wednesday inked a contact with a consultancy firm.

According to a statement issued, a contract was signed at the home department by representatives of M/S SI Global Solutions and Sindh Home Secretary Qazi Pervez Shahid. Additional IGP Karachi Ghulam Qadir Thebo, Additional Home Secretary Badaruddin Shaikh and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

As per the agreement, SI Global Solutions would perform as a consultant for the installation of at least 10,000 high-powered cameras at about 2,000 locations across Karachi.

Also, a review report with comprehensive recommendations would be completed within three months, the statement further read. — APP

News Desk adds: In August last year, Sindh IGP AD Khowaja had said that Karachi needs 100,000 CCTV cameras as he announced that funds had been approved for the project’s first phase wherein 10,000 were to be installed at 200 locations.

The cameras were to have a resolution of 10 to 12 megapixels and would also be capable of capturing night vision footage, IGP Khowaja had told The News.

The official said 60 locations had been chosen for areas falling in East district including Ferozabad, Tipu Sultan, Sharea Faisal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Aziz Bhatti, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Airport, and Model Colony where the cameras would be installed.

In the Central district, 30 locations have been selected in the areas of Samanabad, Gulberg, Jauharabad, Azizabad, Yousuf Plaza, Rizvia, Gulbahar, Nazimabad, Liaquatabad, Sharifabad, and Super Market.

Similarly, 30 locations have been chosen in the West district’s areas of Baldia, Madina Colony, Saeedabad, Ittehad Town, SITE-A, SITE-B, Pak Colony, Shershah, Orangi Town, Iqbal Market, Surjani, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Peerabad, Pakistan Bazaar, Manghopir, and Mominabad.

In the South district and the police’s City Division, 80 locations have been selected in Clifton, Boat Basin, Gizri, Darakhshan, Sahil, Kharadar, Mithadar, Risala, Mauripur, Moachko, Docks, and Jackson.