Two-year-old boy drowns in water tank

Four people including a minor lost their lives in different mishaps across city on Wednesday. While playing near an open tank, two-year-old Momin, son of Nadir, died after he accidentally fell inside. His body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for legal formalities.

In Malir, 47-year-old Yousuf fell to his death from the rooftop of a high-rise building. He died on the spot and his body was taken to the JPMC for an autopsy and other legal formalities.

In Landhi, a 45-year-old man died when he fell off a moving train near the Landhi Railway Station. Rescue officials identified the victim as Rana Iqbal and said he fell off accidentally. He sustained severe injuries and died on the spot and the body was shifted to the JPMC.

In New Karachi, 35-year-old Umer Ali died on spot when he was hit by a speeding vehicle while crossing a road. His body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for legalities.

A day earlier, a woman, 40-year-old Pari Naz, was killed when she was hit by a speeding vehicle while crossing a road near Ghani Chowrangi, Shershah. Officials said she suffered extensive injuries and died on the spot before medical help could arrive. Her body was shifted to Civil Hospital Karachi for legal formalities.