Thu August 24, 2017
Business

August 24, 2017

Rupee stable

Rupee stable

The rupee maintained its overnight levels against the dollar on Wednesday due to lacklustre activity, dealers said. In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 105.40 to the dollar, unchanged from the previous closing levels.

Dealers said the currency market remained dull, as a majority of the market participants were reluctant to participate.

