Fri August 18, 2017
National

August 18, 2017

Arms, ammunition recovered in Shangla

BISHAM: Police recovered a huge quantity of arms and ammunition from a house in Shahpur Karora in Shangla district on Thursday.The police recovered the arms and ammunition from the house of one Gulab Gul, resident of Shahpur Karora. The recovered arms included one SMG, seven 12 bore stand gun, seven 30 bore pistols, six 7.62 bore rifles, four 22 bore rifles, two revolvers, two double barrel stand guns, one 32 bore pistol and one 22 bore pistol. The police also recovered 100 rounds of 30 bore and 85 rounds of 12 bore.

