Maintainability of plea against CM: LHC seeks more arguments

LAHORE;The Lahore High Court on Thursday sought more arguments on maintainability of a petition seeking disqualification of Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

A lawyer Shawar Khilji filed the petition, submitting that the Supreme Court had already held Nawaz Sharif guilty and disqualified him from being elected as assembly member. He said the ousted prime minister took out a rally from Islamabad to Lahore on which the Punjab government spent billions of rupees from the government treasury.

He argued that Shahbaz, being the trustee of the public money, was bound to protect it but he wasted it on rally of a disqualified person. He said the chief minister had misused the public money and as such he was no more an honest and righteous person in term of Article 62 of the Constitution.

The petitioner said by causing loss to public money, Shahbaz rendered himself disqualified under Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution. The court deferred the hearing by directing the petitioner to advance more arguments on maintainability of his petition.