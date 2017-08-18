Teacher academy

The first academy for the training of college and university teachers of Punjab will be inaugurated at University of Education on August 21. According to a press release, the academy has been established under a special initiative of the Punjab government to enhance the quality of education. The academy has been set up on the premises of University of Education. —Correspondent

GCU awards PhD : Government College University has awarded a PhD to a scholar in physics. According to a press release Jamil Ahmad Siddiquee completed his thesis on the topic of “Synthesis of Tantalum and Niobium based Nitride and Oxy Nitride Films in Plasma Environment” under the supervision of Dr Tousif Hussain and Co-Supervisor Prof Dr Riaz Ahmad. —Correspondent