Fri August 18, 2017
Lahore

August 18, 2017

Hot, humid weatherto persist

LAHORE : Hot weather continued to prevail in the city here Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said weak seasonal low lies over north Balochistan while a shallow westerly wave is still affecting northern parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most part of the country.

Rainfall was only recorded at Dir while Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi and Dadu where mercury reached 44°C. In Lahore, it was 36°C, minimum was 27.6°C and humidity level in the morning was 48 percent.

