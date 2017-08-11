Fri August 11, 2017
Peshawar

August 11, 2017

Roof collapse kills two children

KHAR: Two children were killed and another sustained injuries when the roof of a house collapsed in Mamond tehsil of Bajaur Agency on Thursday, tribal sources said.

They said the roof of the house of Gul Said caved in due to heavy downpour in Malangi area in Mamond tehsil.

The sources said, two children Siraj, 12, and Isra Bibi, 6, were killed on the spot while another child Najmuddin, 6, sustained injuries in the incident. The locals retrieved the bodies and rescued the injured child.

