NAB seeks Vol 10 of JIT report from SC

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday again requested the Supreme Court (SC) to provide it with a certified copy of Volume 10, compiled by the six-member Joint Investigation Team (JIT), pertaining to offshore assets of former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his family members. This was the second request made by the NAB to the apex court. The anti-graft body had asked the Registrar Office to provide it certified copies of all the volumes from 1 to 10 so that references could be filed against the Sharif family.

Sources in NAB said that the Registrar Office had declined the request of the NAB about Volume 10 but had provided nine volumes earlier. “We have requested the apex court to provide us volume 10 of the report, filed by the JIT as it was very necessary to go through it for filing references against the former Prime Minister and his family members in pursuance of the five-member larger bench direction passed in the Panama Paper’s case on July 28,” said an official requesting not to be named. He said that after the provision of the all volumes, compiled by the JIT, the anti-graft body will be able to start its investigation before filing references against the Sharif family. It is pertinent to mention here that the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on July 10 had requested the apex court to keep the said volume confidential as according to JIT head Wajid Zia, it could help in carrying out further investigations.