New office bearers of MWO selected

Rawalpindi

The new executive body and governing body of Media Workers Organisation (MWO) Rawalpindi-Islamabad, have been selected, says a press release.

The new office bearers are; Raza Ali Kazmi (president) Sohail Malik (senior vice president), Aftab Chughtai (senior vice president), Malik Tahir (deputy president), Sheikh Muhammad Waheed (vice president), Safdar M Rajput (general secretary), Saqib Shah (senior joint secretary), Kalim Tareen (joint secretary), Malik Munir (joint secretary), Abdul Basit Qureshi (deputy secretary), Saeed Abbasi (treasurer), Sultan Awan (deputy treasurer) and Waseem Abbasi (press secretary).

Governing body members are; Raja Khalid, Rana Shahid, Tariq Joseph, Mohsin, Waheed Chaudhary, A D Awan, Hafeez, Shafqat Yaab, Dilnawaz, Amir, Ustaad Yousuf, Salamat Gul, Ustaad Ayub and Sohail Siddiqui.

The special committee was set up for the Media Housing Society, which included Raza Kazmi, Safdar M. Rajput, Saqib Shah and Waseem Abbasi.Azhar Ali Qadri were assigned the responsibilities of the Chief Election Commissioner MWO Pakistan. And decided that the next body will work on the organisational affairs of Rawalpindi Islamabad regarding the problems of media workers.