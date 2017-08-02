Wed August 02, 2017
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
August 2, 2017

9,000 intending pilgrims vaccinated

PESHAWAR: Around 9,000 pilgrims were vaccinated against polio, meningitis and other infectious diseases at the Haji Camp in Hayatabad on Tuesday, an official said.

Deputy Director Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) Dr Akram Shah said that 30,000 pilgrims would be immunised during the process.

The vaccination of the pilgrims was launched on July 24 last to vaccinate them against polio virus and other communicable diseases.

He informed that the number of pilgrims varies and roughly 500 to 1,000 were being vaccinated against polio and other diseases on daily basis.

