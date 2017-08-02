No threat to KP govt: CM

NOWSHERA: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak said on Tuesday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was stable even after ending coalition with Qaumi Watan Party (QWP).

“Rumours about an end to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government are only in the media. We will gain more strength. The government and the assembly will complete terms,” he said while talking to the mediapersons after addressing a public meeting in Badrashi village where several political workers quit the Awami National Party and joined the ruling party.

The chief minister rejected as baseless the allegations leveled by PTI Member National Assembly Ayesha Gulalai against the party Chairman Imran Khan and his person.

Pervez Khattak said Ayesha Gulalai had no political standing before joining the PTI. “Imran Khan gave high respect and enabled her to become Member National Assembly from the PTI platform,” he pointed out.

The chief minister said Ayesha Gulalai utterances were beyond his comprehension. “She has turned against her own party after failing in furthering her personal agenda and achieving her objectives,” he went on to say.

Pervez Khattak said Ayesha Gulalai came to her a fortnight back and wanted the party ticket to contest election for NA-1 (Peshawar) constituency.

“How can we award the ticket for Peshawar to a woman from Bannu?”I told her that the parliamentary board and the party leadership have the discretion to take such decisions,” he said and accused Ayesha Gulalai of resorting to blackmailing.

The chief minister said he clearly told the PTI woman legislator that he had nothing to do with the award of the party tickets for contesting the elections. He said the matter would be taken up at the proper time.

Pervez Khattak said Ayesha Gulalai met Imran Khan on Monday and sought the NA-1 ticket. He said the PTI chief too told her that the parliamentary board would decide the ticket issue. “She told Imran Khan she would quit the PTI if she was not given the NA-1 ticket,” he added.

The chief minister said he thinks the PTI lawmaker was in collusion with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. “The allegations will not affect Imran Khan,” he said.