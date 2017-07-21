Remark on trust deed starts discussion on Twitter

ISLAMABAD: The remark of an honourable judge of the three-member special implementation bench of the Supreme Court about the signing of a trust deed between Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s children, Maryam and Hussain, on a holiday in Britain evoked comments on the micro-blogging social media website, Twitter.

The bench inquired that how come the trust deed was signed on February 4, 2006 (Saturday), which is not possible being holiday in Britain. “No one even receives a call on holiday, how it is possible,” Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed asked the premier’s lawyer Salman Akram Raja, who replied that might be a mistake.

A TV anchor tweeted that the Sharif family lawyers submitted documents from the UK, which were signed on a public holiday when legal papers can't be signed. Will the court still ignore? he posed a question. However, no Twitter user agreed with him. Many rebutted this claim.

Celebrated lawyer Zahid F. Ebrahim, son of former Chief Election Commissioner Justice (R) Fakhruddin G. Ebrahim tweeted that just last weekend he had a meeting at the office of a British law firm on a Sunday evening.

Commenting on it, a noted media man said in his post that Zahid happens to be one of Pakistan's top lawyers. Another leading London based journalist, working for the number one media outlet of Pakistan – TV channel and newspaper – said in a tweet that the Quist Solicitors, the law firm hired by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), worked on weekends, wrote letters, seeking help for this client and Britain is open for business on weekends.

A column writer, who lives in Britain, tweeted that National Health Services (NHS) general practitioners, transport for London, solicitors etc., work on Saturdays. “You get more wages while working on weekends. . .” She further wrote that institutions including post offices, national banks open in UK on Saturdays from 8:am to 1pm and her neighbourhood post office opens until 5:pm on Saturdays.

Saturdays are never public holidays and all concerned should at least Google a bit to learn about weekends, holidays and public holidays, she added. Most of her GP appointments are on Saturdays. However, another tweet said that February 4, 2006 was not the public holiday. It was the weekend, but again here in Ireland, it's impossible to get a solicitor on the weekends.

A London based lawyer of Pakistan origin tweeted that he attested documents on Saturday hundreds of times. Another twitter user posted the announcement of a notary public firm which said that with over 20-year experience, it offers the full range of notarial services in St. Helens and throughout the Northwest. “My services are also available at your home or business at weekends or after business hours.”

Another ad, carried on the social media, said: The Mobile Notary Public; if you are unable to visit us at our Notary Public UK offices, we can visit you at your home or premises to expedite our notary services. We appreciate that it is not possible for many of our clients to visit our notary offices in London during the working day. We can arrange to meet you outside of office hours as you require expediting our notary services. In all cases, please call to arrange a priority notary service or legalization service. There are instances where you may need a notarization service on an urgent basis. We can travel to your residence or premises and expedite notarization of urgent documents within the timeframe you require.