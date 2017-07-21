Seminar on CPEC held

KARACHI: Saqib Fayyaz Magoon, vice president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) attended a seminar on “Dynamics of CPEC: Priorities and Preparation of Pakistan”, organised by the Directorate General & Chairman of Training & Research (Customs), a statement said on Thursday.

Highlighting important aspects of CPEC, he said some negative elements are creating hindrance on CPEC, but the FPCCI’s stance is very much clear and it supports this project whole heartedly.

This project is not only beneficial to Pakistan, but equally useful for the neighbouring countries and the region, he added. CPEC is an opportunity of development and progress for the region and would prove to be a big game changer.

“To drive maximum benefits from CPEC, we need to educate our youth and train them in new technologies to earn them important place in various projects.” Magoon stressed the need of availability of low-cost energy supply, which is the basic determinate of sustainable development.