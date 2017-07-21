Envoy invites US investors to explore Pakistan

KARACHI: Aizaz Chaudhry, Pakistan’s Ambassador to US, invited American businessmen/entrepreneurs for exploring countless investment opportunities in Pakistan.

“Following the ever-improving security situation, business activities are picking up, while China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has opened new avenues for the country,” Chaudhry told a delegation led by Pakistan America Business Association (PABA) in a meeting at his Washington DC office.

“Foreign investment is flowing into Pakistan not only by Chinese companies but a large number of Korean, European & US firms, all ready to take advantage of tremendous investment opportunities in the country.”

Commenting on Pak-US bilateral relations, the ambassador underscored that Pakistan has enjoyed longstanding partnership with the US over last 70 years. “No doubt, there were ups and downs in the relationship but history bears testimony to the fact that both the countries benefitted from each other whenever they worked together,” Chaudhry said.

The envoy continued that there was a strong bond of cooperation between the two countries in different fields such as education, defence, counter terrorism, health etc. “It provides a strong foundation to further deepen the relations between the two countries,” he observed.

During the meeting, the PABA delegation discussed various proposals including organising an international business convention in 2018, visa facilitation for business community, and greater connectivity between banking channels of both the countries.

To this, ambassador Chaudhry said his office would extend full cooperation in this regard as these activities would provide an opportunity to highlight the great economic potential of Pakistan.

“Pakistan offers a favourable investment environment for US businessmen due to advanced banking system and improved means of communication,” he added.

The delegation included Tom Garret, Congressman House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Debbie Jones, President of Prince William Chambers of Commerce & Industry, prominent businessmen, and other officials.