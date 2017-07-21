Need for dialogue stressed to counter terror

LAHORE: Dialogue is very important to counter terrorism and extremism. There is need to promote culture of dialogue in universities, colleges and at all public forums.

These views were expressed by the speakers at a seminar “Why Dialogue is Needed to Counter Terrorism in Punjab” held by a private organisation in a local hotel on Thursday.

The speakers said that, unfortunately, space for dialogue had reduced. They showed concern over ever-reducing space for dialogue in the province.

Rana Amir from the private organisation said, "We need dialogue between state and society. Without participation of civil society and common people, the efforts for de-radicalisation cannot succeed." Dialogue is a tool of correction by which people come towards maturity, he said.