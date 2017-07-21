Tahir Shahbaz new Wafaqi Mohtasib

Islamabad: The federal government has appointed Establishment Division secretary Tahir Shahbaz Wafaqi Mohtasib (federal ombudsman) for a four-year term.

The development comes after the approval of the name by the Aiwan-i-Sadr. Tahir Shahbaz will assume the charge after being administered the oath by President Mamnoon Hussain, which is likely to happen in few days during a formal ceremony at the Aiwan-i-Sadr.

He will succeed Salman Farooqi, who completed four-year term in office lately. Tahir Shahbaz has served on important positions, including Capital Development Authority's chairman.

Established in 1983, the institution of the Federal Ombudsman has been tasked with addressing the people’s complaints against maladministration on part of federal ministries and agencies.