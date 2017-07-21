Envoy designate to Denmark visits ICCI

Islamabad: Syed Zulfiqar Gardezi, Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Denmark visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and shared his priorities with the local business community for promoting Pakistan’s economic interests with Denmark.

He said that his key priority would be to promote Pakistan’s exports with Denmark and Denmark’s investment in Pakistan. He said bilateral trade between Pakistan and Denmark was over US$ 200 million with trade balance in favour of Pakistan which was encouraging. However, he said Pakistan has good potential to further enhance its exports to Denmark. He said he would work hard to identify new areas of mutual cooperation to further improve bilateral trade between the two countries.

Speaking at the occasion, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Khalid Iqbal Malik said that Pakistan Embassy in Denmark should step up efforts to identify new avenues of promoting Pakistan’s exports to Danish market. He said the Embassy should conduct market study reports and tell us which products of Pakistan have good potential in Danish market so that the private sector could take advantage of prospective business opportunities. He said Denmark has advanced capability in wind energy and it could help Pakistan in overcoming its energy problems by transferring wind power technology and sharing expertise.

ICCI Senior Vice President Khalid Malik stressed that Pakistani missions should play more effective role in identifying opportunities for Pakistani products in foreign countries. He said our Commercial Counsellors should be given annual exports targets and their performance should be evaluated on the basis of achievements of such targets. He assured that ICCI would look into the possibility of taking a delegation to Denmark.

Zafar Bakhtawari, M. Ejaz Abbasi, Dr. Noshaba Manan, Ms. Nasira Ali, Naeem Siddiqui, Raja Abdul Majeed and others also spoke at the occasion.