Rain, thundershowers with gusty winds at isolated places likely

Islamabad: Rain/thundershowers with gusty winds are expected at isolated places of upper areas of the country while hot and humid weather will grip other parts of the country during the next 24 hours. Thundershower is likely at Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Malakand, Hazara divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir. A seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. Light to moderate monsoon currents are penetrating upper and eastern parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is still affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist during next 24-36 hours, an official of met office said.

