FBISE announces SSC Part-I result

Islamabad :Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) Thursday announced the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part-I Annual Examination result held in March-April 2017 with 66.88 pass percentage.

According to details, 97,637 students, both regular and private, had appeared in the examination, out of them 65,302 passed. The result is available on Federal Board's website (www.fbise.edu.pk) and it could also be checked by sending SMS to 5050. The result cards of the students have been dispatched on their given addresses.