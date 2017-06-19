Mon June 19, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

June 19, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Water woes

Water woes

The water purification plant in Tando Qaiser, Hyderabad has not been operating efficiently for little more than two months. As a result, thousands of residents have not been able to gain access to clean water.

Social workers have made repeated attempts to contact the relevant officials and asked them to maintain the filter plant. However, the officials are not prepared to maintain the equipment at the plant. If suitable measures are not taken, the equipment will be out of order. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is requested to take notice of the matter and solve the problem.

Muhammad Umar Nizamani

Hyderabad

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement