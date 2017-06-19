Water woes

The water purification plant in Tando Qaiser, Hyderabad has not been operating efficiently for little more than two months. As a result, thousands of residents have not been able to gain access to clean water.

Social workers have made repeated attempts to contact the relevant officials and asked them to maintain the filter plant. However, the officials are not prepared to maintain the equipment at the plant. If suitable measures are not taken, the equipment will be out of order. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is requested to take notice of the matter and solve the problem.

Muhammad Umar Nizamani

Hyderabad