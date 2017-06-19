From professionals to pariahs

Pharmacists are often called the custodian of drugs worldwide. They are an authority on the safe and effective use of medicines. In the developed world, pharmacists serve as the backbone of health services delivery. However, the profession has been mostly undervalued in Pakistan. As a consequence, the unjustified use of medicines and the sale of spurious drugs remain rampant.

Although the chief minister of Punjab has taken a series of initiatives to revamp the health sector, the relevant authorities have failed to develop a proper policy for the integration of pharmacy services in patient care. Those who have studied pharmacy are ambivalent about their careers. There is a dire need to address their concerns regarding their profession and improve the service structure in public and private sector health institutions.

Dr Amaad Ashraf

Islamabad