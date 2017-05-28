DCs told to improve dengue surveillance

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Capt (r) Zahid Saeed has directed deputy commissioners to improve mechanism for dengue surveillance and reporting, saying that surveillance teams should focus on quality of work.

He was presiding over a video-link meeting regarding dengue control at Civil Secretariat here Friday.

Addressing the meeting, he said it is time to cope with dengue. All departments should extend full cooperation in anti-dengue activities. Concerted efforts are needed to eradicate dengue once and for all.” He ordered health department that for better patient management training be given to doctors of private hospitals and these clinics be linked with the nearby government hospital.

He directed the secretary housing that private housing societies be held accountable if guidelines on dengue are not implemented within their boundaries. He issued instructions regarding speeding up process of recruitment of entomologists besides recruitment of staff in districts if required.

The chief secretary directed deputy commissioners of Gujranwala, Rawalpindi and Multan that keeping in view the last year's experience a better strategy be adopted to cope with dengue during current year and situation be monitored regularly.

Provincial Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Khwaja Salman Rafique said there is need to work with national spirit for eradicating dengue. He said that awareness regarding dengue should be enhanced as people’s cooperation is significant to control dengue. He mentioned that all departments should play active role in this regard.