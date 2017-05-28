Shahbaz greets nation on Yaum-e-Takbeer

LAHORE: Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has congratulated the nation on Yaum-e-Takbeer.

In his message on Yaum-e-Takbeer, the chief minister said that with the blessings of Allah Almighty, Pakistan became a nuclear power on May 28, 1998 and the day had special significance in the political and defense history of the country.

He said May 28 represented the public aspirations and national solidarity when Pakistan emerged as the first Muslim nuclear state world over. He said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif then had ordered the nuclear tests despite all pressure and made the defence of the country invincible. Now Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is making the country strong economically, he added.

The CM said PML-N had the honour of making the defence of Pakistan unshakable and would also get the credit of making the country economically strong. He said he paid tributes to all those who played their active role in making the defence of the country impregnable on the historic and memorable day.

Bab-e-Pakistan: Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that it is their national responsibility to imbue the generation with the objectives of Pakistan Movement and creation of Pakistan.

The Bab-e-Pakistan project is of paramount importance in this regard, the chief minister said this on Saturday while chairing a meeting held to review various affairs of Bab-e-Pakistan.

The initial master plan of Bab-e-Pakistan was presented in the meeting, which was approved by the chief minister. He said all necessary matters be finalised to start work on the first phase of the project. He said that besides indoor and outdoor games, swimming pools should be constructed and a plan be made for introducing the modern facility of water sports. He said that the expansion plan of Walton Road should also be presented.

Sargodha Development Authority: Parliamentarians belonging to Sargodha division called on Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday. During the meeting, which lasted more than four hours, development projects, budget for new fiscal year and public welfare programmes were discussed. The parliamentarians congratulated the chief minister on completion of the Sahiwal Coal Power Project in a record period of 22 months.

The chief minister announced setting up Sargodha Development Authority and said that a notification in this regard had been issued and added that immediate steps should be taken for the establishment of the authority.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan was making rapid progress, and the sincere steps for elimination of loadshedding had proved result-oriented.

He said that 1,320 megawatt Sahiwal Coal Power Project had started electricity production in a period of only 22 months. With generation of 660-megawatt more electricity by June 10, this project would provide an overall 1,320-megawatt electricity, he added. He said that despite difficulties, programme of progress of Pakistan and prosperity of the people had been forwarded. He said the political elements staging sit-ins were not well-wishers of the country and the nation.

He said that a conspiracy was hatched against the progress and prosperity of the country through sit-ins, but this conspiracy was foiled with the blessings of Almighty Allah and support of the people. He said the past governments committed loot and corruption ruthlessly.

He said that today, history of transparency, hard work and honesty had been written during the four years tenure and the PML-N had achieved historic successes.

He said that best roads had been constructed in villages for the development of rural areas. He said Daanish School in Bhakkar would be completed during the next financial year.

Shahbaz Sharif said that plan had also been made for setting up a medical college in Bhakkar during the next financial year. He said that Assembly members should spare no effort for solving the problems of the people.