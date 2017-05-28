Pakistan, Afghanistan, China discuss cooperation

ISLAMABAD: China, Afghanistan and Pakistan on Saturday noted that the cooperation among three countries was conducive to peace, stability and development of Afghanistan and the region.

As the first round of China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Trilateral Practical Cooperation Dialogue was held in Beijing, the three sides exchanged in-depth views on trilateral cooperation in a friendly atmosphere and agreed to promote practical measures for that, said a press release.

The dialogue was co-chaired by Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General Xiao Qian and Afghan Ministry of Finance Director General Khalid Payenda.

The three countries appreciated the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and its benefits for promoting regional connectivity.

They agreed to advance practical cooperation in various areas so as to promote mutual benefit and regional economic integration under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.

The three sides agreed to organise workshops, seminars and different forums.

China and Pakistan will explore trilateral cooperation in areas of infrastructure, energy, education, health, agriculture, human resource training and capacity building based on the needs of Afghanistan and according to the two countries’ respective assistance programmes for Afghanistan.

The three sides highly appreciated the outcome of discussions and agreed to make the China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Practical Cooperation Dialogue a regular forum.