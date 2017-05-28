Fata reforms should have figured in budget: Farhatullah

ISLAMABAD: If the sitting government were serious about Fata reforms, there should have been some mention of the same in the budget.

This was stated by Senator Farhatullah Babar, who chaired a seminar, “Backtracking on Fata reforms” arranged by Shaheed Bhutto Foundation at National Press Club, Islamabad here on Saturday.

Babar advised Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif that if he truly wished to get rid of loudening slogan of ‘Go Nawaz Go’, he should immediately introduce Fata reforms, about which a holistic consensus already exists across the country. He regretted that banned elements like Mualvi Nazir had the audacity to oppose any political activity in the Fata.

“If all terrorists are wiped out, why and how such voices echo from there,” he said. He dispelled the rumours that the military was not serious on Fata reforms. "In the recent Corps Commander’s conference, reforms in Fata were demanded through a formal press release. Only two political allies of sitting government, not military leadership, opposed the reforms,” he said. Earlier, he lamented that it was very unfortunate that after so many announcements on Fata reforms, nothing tangible has happened. “We had Peshawar High Court decision and unanimous resolution of KP Assembly on Fata reforms. Whatever we had in hand and from where we had moved was reversed with the recent retreat of the incumbent government,” concluded Farhatullah Babar.

Alhaj Shah Jee Gul Afridi, an MNA from Fata said all the tribes were thankful to Zulifqar Ali Bhutto, who for the first time reached every corner of Fata; provided some basic amenities even at that time. “We were taken out of caves to houses by Bhutto,” he proudly shared. He said that the sitting government and all other political parties were closely working on moving forward on the front of Fata reforms. “All of a sudden, something unforeseen happened and everything went down the drain,” he deplored. “This needs to be restarted and for this every political force will have to add its voice and use its influence,” he concluded.

Sajjad Hussain, an MNA from Fata, counted that Maulana Fazul Rehman and Mehmood Khan Ackhakzai were the two barriers on the path of reforming Fata. However, he briefed that the tribes were yearning to be part of the mainstream and demanded an equal treatment with other parts of the country. “A sum of Rs20 billion has been announced in this budget for laptops for the students across the country, however, not a single penny is earmarked by the sitting government for Fata students,” he disclosed. Therefore, he also warned that, if reform process was reversed, then they would launch a movement and that may not end merely with token agitations.

Former MNA of PPP from Fata Akhunzada Chittan said before 9/11, this entire tribal belt of Fata was very peaceful. “It was turned into hell, after the Americans attacked Afghanistan and this belt started becoming safe haven for Taliban,” he added. He warned that until and unless Fata was allowed to join the mainstream politics, peace in rest of Pakistan would remain a dream. “For the sake of peace all over, let’s end the troubles of Fata and start its gradual mainstreaming,” he added.

A tribeswoman, Shahida Shah managing a network of Fata women, named Khor, shared the shocking details of tribeswomen and told, women were the worst victims besides kids and persons with disabilities. “I have travelled all the way from Fata for attending today’s event; as a mother and daughter of Fata, I reiterate the demand, that we should be considered equal citizens, or in other words Fata reforms should be implemented,” she said.

Naveed Ahmed Shinwari, a civil society activist also considered an authority on Fata, demanded that on the draft bill of Fata reforms, the perspectives from civil society also needed to be added and assured his full cooperation with the parliamentarians on the amendments with regard to the existing Fata reforms draft. “For the first time in the history of the country, there was strong hope early this month when the Fata Reforms Bill, the Rawaj Act, was tabled in the National Assembly, in the light of recommendations made by the committee formed itself by the sitting government.