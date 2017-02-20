ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has said all political parties are on the same page against terrorism and parliamentary leaders have expressed resolve for steps against terrorists. In a statement in Islamabad Sunday, he said all political forces and people want that the menace of terrorism be eliminated from the country. The speaker said he has contacted with parliamentary leaders to discuss establishment of military courts. He said the meeting regarding establishment of military court will be held on 23rd of this month.

0



0







All parties united against terrorism: NA Speaker was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 20, 2017 and was last updated on February 20, 2017. This news story is related to Print/187580-All-parties-united-against-terrorism-NA-Speaker/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "All parties united against terrorism: NA Speaker" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/187580-All-parties-united-against-terrorism-NA-Speaker.