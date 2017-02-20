WASHINGTON: A US aircraft carrier strike group is patrolling in the South China Sea, the US Navy said on Saturday, days after Beijing told Washington not to challenge its sovereignty in the waterway.

China asserts ownership of almost all of the resource-rich waters despite rival claims from several Southeast Asian countries. It has rapidly built reefs into artificial islands capable of hosting military planes.

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier group was engaging in "routine operations in the South China Sea," the navy said in a statement on its website.

It noted that the ships and aircraft had recently conducted exercises off Hawaii and Guam to "maintain and improve their readiness and develop cohesion as a strike group."

"We are looking forward to demonstrating those capabilities while building upon existing strong relationships with our allies, partners and friends in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region," strike group commander Rear Admiral James Kilby said in the statement.

China’s foreign ministry said ships and aircraft were allowed to operate in the area according to international law.

But Beijing "firmly opposes any country’s attempt to undermine China’s sovereignty and security in the name of the freedom of navigation and overflight," spokesman Geng Shuang told journalists on Wednesday, responding to reports that the Vinson was headed to the South China Sea.

0



0







US carrier patrolling S China Sea was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 20, 2017 and was last updated on February 20, 2017. This news story is related to Print/187570-US-carrier-patrolling-S-China-Sea/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "US carrier patrolling S China Sea" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/187570-US-carrier-patrolling-S-China-Sea.