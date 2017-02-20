Surge of terror

The suicide bomb attack inside the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan Sharif has rattled the whole nation. A new wave of terror that started with the bomb blast in Lahore shows that nefarious elements are regrouping to shake the nation. While Operation Zarb-e Azb dismantled the structure of the terrorists, the rise of the Islamic State (IS) is a serious concern.

Looking at the current situation, one can say that border management needs to be strengthened. At the same time, the global community must condemn these attacks and stand in solidarity with Pakistan.

Jamshed Salahuddin

Hyderabad

