No smoking

Print Story
X
-
No smokingFebruary 20, 2017Print : Newspost
The increasing rate of smokers in our society is alarming. Very often, young students are caught smoking on university campuses, placing the well-being of other students at risk. According to several health reports, millions of people are hospitalised due to excessive smoking. The percentage of lung cancer patients is also rising.
A large amount of money is spent on the treatment of these patients which drains the world economy. The anti-narcotics department must come up with more effective measures to thwart the use of tobacco and other drugs, especially in educational institutions.
Shireen Hashim
Karachi