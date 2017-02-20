Print Story
    • No smoking

      February 20, 2017
      The increasing rate of smokers in our society is alarming. Very often, young students are caught smoking on university campuses, placing the well-being of other students at risk. According to several health reports, millions of people are hospitalised due to excessive smoking. The percentage of lung cancer patients is also rising.

      A large amount of money is spent on the treatment of these patients which drains the world economy. The anti-narcotics department must come up with more effective measures to thwart the use of tobacco and other drugs, especially in educational institutions.

      Shireen Hashim

      Karachi

