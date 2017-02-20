Islamabad: The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has launched a 10-day awareness campaign to enhance knowledge among citizens.

According to a report, Senior Superintendent of Police ITP, Malik Matloob Ahmad said the campaign was launched on the directives of IGP Islamabad that aimed to strengthen the traffic discipline and protecting the lives and property of citizens.

He further said the department had also deployed extra staff at various intersections, chowks and highways for the campaign purpose.

SSP said road safety workshops were being arranged in government as well as private organisations and educational institutions to make the road-users aware of the various traffic rules.

About the performance of the capital traffic cops, he appreciated the efforts of ITP for ensuring road discipline in the city and hoped for its further improved performance in future.

SSP Traffic also appreciated the One-window license system, said this system also was helping enable citizens to complete bank payments, Nadra verification, data entry and medical certificationservices on one counter. Furthermore ITP soon are introducing a new Online renew license system in capital city.

