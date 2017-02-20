Islamabad: The residents of the twin cities avoided visiting recreational spots, markets and bazaars due to a terror alert widely circulated through mainstream and social media.

Fayyaz Chohan, a resident of Banni area, said the reports about terror alert and presence of suicide bombers in the twin cities were circulated in the social media due to which number of visitors in this busy business area was comparatively very low. Even busiest hubs of Rawalpindi like Saddar and Commercial Market also received low number of visitors as panic and and fear gripped the minds of the residents who thought it advisable to stay indoors to avoid any untoward incident.

Shakeela Ayub, a resident of Shamsabad, said when she and her husband visited Shamsabad Park for a walk they got astonished to see that very few people were there and even the number of children was also very low, adding “The news of terror threat in the media and unprecedented movement of police and law enforcement agencies in the city have created fear among the people who generally did not come out of their houses on weekend.”

The popular recreational spots in the federal capital like Lake View Park, Daman-e-Koh, Pir Sohawa, Centauras, Super Market, Jinnah Super Market and Safa Gold Mall had a low rush and some outlets that announced clearance sale also failed to attract the visitors.

0



0







Terror threat keeps public at bay was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 20, 2017 and was last updated on February 20, 2017. This news story is related to Print/187492-Terror-threat-keeps-public-at-bay/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Terror threat keeps public at bay" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/187492-Terror-threat-keeps-public-at-bay.