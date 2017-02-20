Islamabad

Partly cloudy and breezy weather is the forecast of the Pakistan Meteorological Department for today (Monday) in Islamabad and Rawalpindi after a day of light rainfall and overcast.

There is a high likelihood of thundershowers in the twin cities.

According to meteorologist Muhamamd Ayaz, a rain-causing western disturbance is currently affecting upper and western parts of the country and that it is likely to persist over upper parts of the country until Monday.

"In the next 24 hrs, rain coupled with thunderstorm is expected at a number of places in upper parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Fata, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and at scattered places in Islamabad, upper Punjab including Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore and Faisalabad divisions. Also, isolated heavy rain is likely to fall in KP's Malakand and Hazara divisions, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Also, snowfall is expected over the hills," he said.

The weatherman also forecast rain-thunderstorm with snow over the hills at scattered places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Fata, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Islamabad, and upper Punjab's Rawalpindi and Gujranwala divisions on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the people turned to parks and recreational spots in large numbers to enjoy the pleasant weather.

