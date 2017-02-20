Print Story
Non-academic duties for teachers resentedFebruary 20, 2017Print : Lahore
LAHORE
Punjab Teachers Union (PTU) leaders Sunday criticised the government for assigning non-academic assignments to schoolteachers saying these assignments were badly hampering academic activities in public schools. The PTU leaders including Sajjad Kazmi, Rana Liaqat, Jam Sadiq and others observed that schoolteachers across the Punjab province were busy in PEC examinations, marking of papers and census related training adding these were badly affecting teaching in public schools.