ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar on Saturday called parliamentary leaders on telephone and discussed matters concerning extension in military courts for speedy trial of terrorists.

He took up the issue with Maulana Fazlur Rahman, Syed Naveed Qamar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao and Maulana Attaur Rahman.

The minister emphasised the need for complete consensus on this matter and said that a prompt decision was vital to counter the fresh wave of militancy that had gripped the country during the last few days.

The minister said that it was heart wrenching to see so many precious lives being lost in gory incidents of terror in all the four provinces. He said that an effective and well-coordinated response on part of the federal and provincial governments was need of the hour.

He said that continuation of the military courts was essential for ensuring continuation of the momentum of anti-terrorism campaign and the political leadership in Parliament needed to show unity as well as complete unanimity of views on this issue.

The parliamentary leaders expressed agreement with the minister on having a well-coordinated and fitting response to the terrorist threat.

The minister also made phone call to National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq asking him to facilitate early convening of the meeting of the parliamentary committee on the subject of military courts so that a concrete decision in the matter could be taken as early as possible.

