MANSEHRA: The police have arrested 10 Afghan nationals in Balakot on Saturday. “We have started a crackdown against foreign nationals illegally settled in our jurisdiction and 10 Afghan nationals have been taken into custody,” Sajjad Khan, station house officer (SHO) Balakot Police Station, told reporters.

The Afghan nationals have been picked up from different parts of Balakot tehsil during the crackdown launched under the directives of district police officer.

