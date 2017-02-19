LAHORE: Pakistani cricket officials on Saturday charged Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif for spot-fixing in a corruption probe that threatens to undermine the Pakistan Super League.

The pair, suspended after being accused of meeting a suspicious person linked to an international betting syndicate, could face up to a life ban from international and domestic cricket under Pakistan Cricket Board corruption rules.

“The PCB has issued Notice of Charge to the provisionally suspended players under the PCB Anti-Corruption Code,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

Another former player Nasir Jamshed was also provisionally suspended over allegedly influencing the two players.

Jamshed was reportedly arrested in London on Monday but was granted bail until April.

“In the meanwhile investigations will continue by Vigilance & Security Department with regard to any questionable activity by any player and player support personnel,” the statement added.

Pakistan came under severe criticism for allowing Mohammed Amir to return to international cricket after he, along with Salman Butt and Mohammed Asif, were involved in a spot-fixing scandal at the Lord´s Test against England in 2010.

All three players completed their five-year bans in September last year. Butt and Asif are also in line for national selection.

Sharjeel, charged on Saturday, scored three consecutive half centuries in Pakistan´s one-day series in Australia last month.

He has appeared in one Test, 25 One-day Internationals and 15 Twenty20 internationals.

Latif was part of Pakistan´s current Twenty20 team only, having played five one-days and 13 Twenty20 internationals. Both Latif and Sharjeel have denied any involvement in the alleged corruption.

0



0







Duo charged in PSL corruption probe was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 19, 2017 and was last updated on February 19, 2017. This news story is related to Print/187364-Duo-charged-in-PSL-corruption-probe/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Duo charged in PSL corruption probe" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/187364-Duo-charged-in-PSL-corruption-probe.