ST MORITZ, Switzerland: American Mikaela Shiffrin remained on course for a third consecutive world slalom title after dominating the first leg here on Saturday.

The 21-year-old, who won giant slalom silver on Thursday, was first out of the start gate and clocked a leading 47.80sec down the Suvretta course in brilliant sunshine.

Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener, who won gold in the last week’s alpine combined event, was in second, at 0.38sec.

Slovak pair Veronika Velez Zuzulova (+0.59) and Petra Vlhova (+0.76) were next, ahead of Sweden’s Frida Hansdotter, Switzerland’s Michelle Gisin and Austrian Michaela Kirchgasser.

